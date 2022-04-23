Watch
Bohm, Harper lead Phillies, snap Brewers' 4-game win string

Matt Slocum/AP
Milwaukee Brewers' Andrew McCutchen hits an RBI-sacrifice fly off Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jose Alvarado during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Posted at 10:30 PM, Apr 22, 2022
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alec Bohm hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the eighth inning, Bryce Harper got two key hits and the Philadelphia Phillies beat Milwaukee 4-2, stopping the Brewers’ four-game winning streak.

Jean Segura, Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto also had two hits each for Philadelphia, which won for just the third time in 10 games.

Former Philadelphia fan favorite Andrew McCutchen doubled and drove in a run for the Brewers.

Harper batted third as the designated hitter once again after an MRI showed a strain in his right elbow.

The reigning NL MVP, who hasn’t played right field in five straight games, first injured his elbow on April 11. He won’t throw again until Tuesday, though he doesn’t experience discomfort at the plate.

