Bases-loaded balk in 8th helps Giants edge Brewers 2-1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Brewers reliever Jandel Gustave's balk with the bases loaded allowed Wilmer Flores to score the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, and the San Francisco Giants held off Milwaukee 2-1 on Saturday night.

Gustave replaced Brent Suter (1-3) with two on and two outs. After hitting Evan Longoria with a pitch to load the bases, Gustave got ahead of Mike Yastrzemski and had a 1-2 count when home plate umpire Pat Hoberg called a balk as a sold-out Oracle Park crowd roared.

Dominic Leone earned his second save when he got Kolten Wong to strike out looking to end the game after the Brewers put the tying run on third in the ninth.

Darin Ruf homered for the second consecutive game, helping San Francisco win its sixth in eight games.

Omar Narvaez had a sacrifice fly for Milwaukee. The Brewers' lead in the NL Central fell to one game over St. Louis.

John Brebbia (5-1) retired two batters to win.

One day after the Giants hit three home runs off Brewers closer Josh Hader in the ninth inning, including a walk-off grand slam, Alex Cobb and Eric Lauer kept both offenses in check until Ruf’s second home run in two days.

The Giants first baseman, who homered in the ninth inning on Friday, crushed a 2-2 pitch from Lauer into the left field stands with two outs in the sixth.

Milwaukee tied it on Narvaez’s sacrifice fly in the eighth that plated Hunter Renfroe. Renfroe doubled leading off the inning and took third when Yastrzemski bobbled the ball.

