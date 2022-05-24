Watch
Azocar lifts Padres to 3-2 win over Brewers in 10 innings

Mike McGinnis/AP
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich, right, celebrates with first base coach Quintin Berry after reaching on a single against the San Diego Padres during the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 23, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Mike McGinnis)
Posted at 8:01 AM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 09:01:26-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Padres rookie José Azocar singled home Manny Machado with two outs and the bases loaded in the 10th inning to lift San Diego to a 3-2 win against the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers.

Machado started the inning as the automatic runner on second base and advanced on Jurickson Profar’s groundout. Miguel Sánchez then intentionally walked Eric Hosmer and Wil Myers to load the bases before Kim Ha-seong lined out to shortstop Luis Urias, a former Padres player. Azocar then lined a single to center to bring in Machado and give San Diego its fifth straight victory.

