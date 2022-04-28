Watch
Ashby takes no-hitter into 6th, Brewers beat Pirates 3-1

Keith Srakocic/AP
Milwaukee Brewers starter Aaron Ashby pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Posted at 3:24 AM, Apr 28, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Aaron Ashby combined with four relievers on a one-hitter, Tyrone Taylor singled home the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1.

Neither team got a hit until the sixth inning.

Ashby’s no-hit bid ended when Bryan Reynolds hit a hard shot that deflected off the glove of third baseman Mike Brosseau for a single.

Making his second start of the season and sixth of his career, Ashby worked 5 2/3 innings, walking five and striking out six.

The rookie left-hander allowed his only run on a double-play grounder in the sixth.

Trevor Gott came on and struck out Michael Chavis to get the win.

