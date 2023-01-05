AP source: Brewers, LHP Wade Miley agree to 1-year contract

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Milwaukee Brewers and veteran left-hander Wade Miley agreed to a $4.5 million, one-year contract on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Miley can make an additional $1.5 million in incentives, and there is a $10 million mutual option for 2024.

The person confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract had not been announced. The Athletic first reported Miley's deal.

Milwaukee also acquired right-hander Bryse Wilson from the Pittsburgh Pirates for cash earlier Wednesday.

Miley, 36, went 2-2 with a 3.16 ERA in nine appearances with the Chicago Cubs last season. He missed the start of the season with elbow inflammation, and he also was sidelined by a strained throwing shoulder.

He was claimed off waivers from Cincinnati after he went 12-7 with a 3.37 ERA in 28 starts for the Reds during the 2021 season, including his first career no-hitter.

Miley owns a career record of 99-94 with a 4.13 ERA in 292 appearances, including 285 starts.

The Brewers acquired Wilson a week after the Pirates designated him for assignment.

Wilson, 25, went 3-9 with a 5.52 ERA in 25 appearances last season, including 20 starts. He struck out 79 and walked 32 in 115 2/3 innings.

He owns a career record of 9-17 with a 5.54 ERA in 56 games, including 43 starts. Wilson has 162 strikeouts and 79 walks in 232 1/3 innings.

Pittsburgh acquired Wilson and right-hander Ricky DeVito from Atlanta in a July 2021 trade that sent right-hander Richard Rodriguez to the Braves.

The Brewers made room for Wilson on the 40-man roster by designating right-hander Trevor Kelley for assignment. Kelley, 30, went 1-0 with a 6.08 ERA in 18 relief appearances last season.

