American Family Field unveils new menu items for 2025 NLDS

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have officially locked up the one seed in the National League for the 2025 MLB postseason.

As the excitement of October baseball approaches, the Brewers and food service partners Delaware North and Black Shoe Hospitality say they will have new menu items available for fans as they cheer on the Crew throughout the postseason at American Family Field.

From the National League Division Series (NLDS) and throughout the 2025 Postseason, fans can look forward to a variety of food options.

New food options include the Battle Box 2-foot Nachos, a foot and a half Johnsonville® Polish sausage (the "Totally" Tipsy Polish), the Griddle Stack sandwich, J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard Bratcho and new items at the 3rd St. Market Hall Annex and The Alley Food Truck Park, including Birria Nachos and Tamales.

“Postseason vibes call for standout flavors,” Kevin Jezewski, Delaware North’s general manager at American Family Field said.

“We’re rolling out fresh, crave-worthy menu additions because from our perspective, unforgettable food is part of the playoff magic.”

You can also enjoy two different types of Murph's Pocket Pancakes: the Ball Four Pocket Pack and Double Chicken 'n' Pancakes.

The 3rd St. Market Hall Annex, meanwhile, will feature Kompali Tamales, with shredded chicken or slow cooked pork wrapped in soft masa and steamed in corn husks.

Standing room only tickets remain for the 2025 NLDS at American Family Field.

You can buy your tickets by clicking here, calling 1-800-933-7890 or at the American Family Field Box Office.

