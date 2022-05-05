Watch
Adames homers twice as Brewers pound lowly Reds 10-5

Morry Gash/AP
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames celebrates with Christian Yelich after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 5:08 PM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 18:08:47-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Willy Adames hit two of Milwaukee’s six homers, and the Brewers beat the lowly Cincinnati Reds 10-5.

Luis Urías, Christian Yelich, Tyrone Taylor and Keston Hiura also connected as Milwaukee won for the eighth time in nine games.

Yelich finished with three hits and scored three times, and Adames had four RBIs. Brewers right-hander Adrian Houser allowed five runs, four earned, and seven hits in five innings.

Cincinnati closed out a winless six-game trip with its ninth consecutive loss.

The major league-worst Reds have dropped 20 of 21 overall.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

