Adames 2 homers, career-best 7 RBIs as Brewers beat Pirates

Milwaukee Brewers' Jace Peterson (14) and Christian Yelich (22) await Willy Adames after he hit a three-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Willy Adames homered twice and drove in a career-high seven runs, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 12-8.

Adames hit a two-run blast in the first inning and a three-run drive during a six-run sixth for the NL Central-leading Brewers. It was the first multi-homer game of his career.

He added a two-run double in the fifth and finished 4 for 5, raising his batting average 45 points to .239. Reliever Brent Suter got the win for Milwaukee and Josh Hader got the last out for his major league-leading ninth save. Reliever Aaron Fletcher took the loss for Pittsburgh.

