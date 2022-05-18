Watch
Acuña returns, Ozuna homers as Braves defeat Brewers 3-0

Morry Gash/AP
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. slides safely back to first on a pick off attempt as Milwaukee Brewers' Rowdy Tellez takes the throw during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 10:44 PM, May 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-17 23:44:34-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. returned to action, Marcell Ozuna hit a two-run homer and the Atlanta Braves ended their scoring drought in a 3-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Adam Duvall scored an unearned run in the fifth to end a string of 20 straight scoreless innings for the Braves’ lineup.

Ozuna extended the lead to 3-0 in the eighth with his sixth homer of the season.

Acuña was back atop the Braves’ lineup as the designated hitter after missing five games with a sore groin.

He went 1 for 3 with two walks, a steal and a run scored.

