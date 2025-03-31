Aaron Civale becomes the latest Brewers pitcher to go on the injured list

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Aaron Civale joined the long list of Milwaukee Brewers pitchers on the injured list on Monday.

Civale hurt his hamstring Sunday during the Brewers’ 12-3 loss to the New York Yankees. The 29-year-old right-hander allowed five runs and four hits in three innings.

He went a combined 8-9 with a 4.36 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 161 innings for Milwaukee and Tampa Bay last season. He was 6-3 with a 3.53 ERA in 14 starts after the Brewers acquired him from the Rays.

The Brewers called up right-hander Grant Anderson from Triple-A Nashville to fill Civale's roster spot.

Civale joins left-handers Aaron Ashby (right oblique), Robert Gasser (left elbow) and DL Hall (left lat) and right-handers Nick Mears (illness), Tobias Myers (left oblique) and Brandon Woodruff (right shoulder) on the IL. Left-hander José Quintana is working his way into pitching shape after signing a one-year, $4.25 million deal with the Brewers four weeks ago.

Manager Pat Murphy said Mears, Quintana, Myers and Civale were likely the closest to being available.

“Those four hopefully should be joining us before May,” Murphy said.

Myers was one of the Brewers’ top returning starters. Woodruff is a two-time All-Star recovering from shoulder surgery that sidelined him for the entire 2024 season. Ashby and Hall were expected to compete for a spot in the starting rotation. Mears is one of the Brewers’ top returning relievers, and Gasser was in the rotation before having Tommy John surgery last summer.

All those injuries are having an impact. The two-time defending NL Central champions allowed 15 homers and were outscored 36-14 while getting swept in a season-opening, three-game series at Yankee Stadium.

