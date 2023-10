MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers remain undefeated without a conference lost after beating Rutgers with a 24-13 victory.

Ricardo Hallman scored a 95-yard interception return, causing a shift in the game in favor of the Badgers before halftime which contributed to the Badgers' win.

Within the last three games, Hallman has had four interceptions triumphing over schools like Georgia Southern and Purdue.

The Badgers will host Iowa next Saturday.