Badgers plan under Jim Leonhard after Wisconsin fires Paul Chryst

MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers got back to picking up the pieces on Monday and getting ready for Northwestern on Saturday after Paul Chryst was fired. The football head coach was just halfway through his eighth season at Wisconsin.

Jim Leonhard takes over as interim head coach for the Badgers.

"This place means a lot to me," Leonhard says. "I really felt like I grew up here. I've talked about this many times. I really became who I am at the University of Wisconsin and in this football program and around so many people that are still here today. To have an opportunity to be in this position is not one that I take lightly. I feel like I can take this opportunity and help this place grow, and that's why I came back a number of years ago and it's why I haven't left. That's the mission that I want to continue forward with our guys and just getting them to understand the trust, the confidence we have in this group of men that we will get this thing going the right direction and it's going to happen sooner than later."

Surprisingly, Wisconsin is only one game out of first place in the Big Ten West, so that is the goal.

"The expectations of our program at Wisconsin are to win championships. I felt that it was the right time to make a change to pursue those," Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh says.

One of Leonhard's main jobs as head coach? Build back up the confidence of the team shellshocked by a 2-3 record and an 0-2 start in the Big Ten. But amazingly, the Badgers are only one game out of first place with every other team in the Big Ten West at 1-1.

