Wisconsin fires head coach Paul Chryst

A source tells TMJ4 News' Lance Allan that the Wisconsin Badgers have fired head football coach Paul Chryst.

Jim Leonhard, who has on staff serving as the defensive coordinator, will serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season. A formal announcement from the team is expected soon.

Chryst took over the program in 2015 and has boasted a 67-26 record since, which includes a 6-1 record in bowl games. However, the team has struggled to start the season at 2-3 with lopsided losses against Ohio State (52-21) and Illinois (34-10) as well as a disappointing loss to Washington State on September 10.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip