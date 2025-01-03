Watch Now
Badgers, Marquette, and Admirals all set for key home games tonight

Frank Franklin II/AP
Georgetown's Jahvon Blair, center, shoots over Marquette's Symir Torrence as Jamal Cain, right, watches during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big East conference tournament Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
The Badgers, Marquette, and Admirals are all set for key home games tonight!

Here’s a look at the schedule:

Badgers to Host Iowa at 6 p.m.

The Wisconsin Badgers will take on Iowa in a highly anticipated matchup tonight at 6 p.m. at the Kohl Center.

Marquette to Host Creighton at 8 p.m.

In another big game tonight, Marquette will face Creighton at 8 p.m. at Fiserv Forum.

Admirals Host Iowa

The Milwaukee Admirals will host Iowa at 7 p.m. in their ongoing pursuit of a strong season finish.

Be sure to tune in to TMJ4 News for coverage of these games tonight on TMJ4's Sports Zone!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

