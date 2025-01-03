Badgers, Marquette, and Admirals all set for key home games tonight

The Badgers, Marquette, and Admirals are all set for key home games tonight!
Here’s a look at the schedule:
Badgers to Host Iowa at 6 p.m.
The Wisconsin Badgers will take on Iowa in a highly anticipated matchup tonight at 6 p.m. at the Kohl Center.
Marquette to Host Creighton at 8 p.m.
In another big game tonight, Marquette will face Creighton at 8 p.m. at Fiserv Forum.
Admirals Host Iowa
The Milwaukee Admirals will host Iowa at 7 p.m. in their ongoing pursuit of a strong season finish.
