Badgers, Marquette, and Admirals all set for key home games tonight

The Badgers, Marquette, and Admirals are all set for key home games tonight!

Here’s a look at the schedule:

Badgers to Host Iowa at 6 p.m.

The Wisconsin Badgers will take on Iowa in a highly anticipated matchup tonight at 6 p.m. at the Kohl Center.

Marquette to Host Creighton at 8 p.m.

In another big game tonight, Marquette will face Creighton at 8 p.m. at Fiserv Forum.

Admirals Host Iowa

The Milwaukee Admirals will host Iowa at 7 p.m. in their ongoing pursuit of a strong season finish.

