Badger High School goes to state for the first time and defeats Waunakee

Badger High defeated Waunakee at Camp Randall Stadium during the WIAA Division 2 state championship football game.
Badger High School in Lake Geneva is set to play in its first-ever championship game Friday afternoon.
Posted at 3:50 PM, Nov 17, 2023
MADISON, Wis. — Badger High School in Lake Geneva headed to Madison Friday to play in its first-ever championship game against Waunakee. They walked away as state champions.

Lake Geneva rallied behind Badger High, a big deal for their small town, ahead of Friday's game. Businesses downtown supported the team in various ways. The local McDonald's even had a sign reading, "Let's go Badgers. Good luck at state."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.

