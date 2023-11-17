Badger High School goes to state for the first time and defeats Waunakee

MADISON, Wis. — Badger High School in Lake Geneva headed to Madison Friday to play in its first-ever championship game against Waunakee. They walked away as state champions.

Badger High defeated Waunakee at Camp Randall Stadium during the WIAA Division 2 state championship football game.

Lake Geneva rallied behind Badger High, a big deal for their small town, ahead of Friday's game. Businesses downtown supported the team in various ways. The local McDonald's even had a sign reading, "Let's go Badgers. Good luck at state."



This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.

