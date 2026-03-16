Arrowhead's Natalie Kussow caps record-breaking career with 2026 Miss Basketball award and state title

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Arrowhead senior Natalie Kussow has added the final piece to one of the most decorated careers in Wisconsin girls basketball history — the WBCA's 2026 Miss Basketball award.

Kussow, who finishes as the Warhawks' all-time leading scorer with 2,792 points and ranks fifth on Wisconsin's all-time scoring list, also claimed a second state championship after leading Arrowhead past Wauwatosa East 80-74 in double overtime in the Division 1 title game. She finished with 34 points — including 7 in double overtime — and recorded a double-double in the process with 10 rebounds.

Head coach Ron Reichle said Kussow's Miss Basketball honor was well-earned, even in a loaded field.

"The 10 semi-finalists for Miss Basketball, I think you put those girls together, and that's an all-star team that could play with anybody in the state, and I think that she'd come out of that at first week of practice as the leader of that team," Reichle said. "It's a loaded field, but from day one, I think she's earned it from day one."

Introducing this year’s Miss Basketball… Arrowhead’s Natalie Kussow!



The future Gopher will take the floor later tonight against Pewaukee in the Division 1 State semifinals. pic.twitter.com/BndFKANftu — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) March 13, 2026

The championship game was a rematch of a regular-season meeting in January that Arrowhead lost in overtime. Wauwatosa East guard Mikaia Litza, a DePaul signee, was also a finalist for Miss Basketball.

Watch: Arrowhead's Natalie Kussow caps career with Miss Basketball award, state title

Arrowhead's Natalie Kussow caps record-breaking career with 2026 Miss Basketball award, state title

"We came in thinking like, 'Tosa East is a great team,'" Kussow said. "We played them in the — I think it was January — and we ended up not coming out on top that game. So I think we just came in knowing, like, this is our game to get revenge kind of."

Despite her individual accolades, Kussow kept the focus on her teammates after the win.

"I mean, it feels great, but you know, you can't do without a team," Kussow said. "And I had an amazing team with me. And everyone had a big role in the whole game this whole weekend, and throughout the whole season, so I think it's just great to say that we came out and we were able to win our last game."

Sweet, sweet revenge for Arrowhead!



After losing to Tosa East in OT during the regular season, they hand the Red Raiders their first loss of the year in the Division 1 State Championship with an 80-74 victory in double OT.



Natalie Kussow led the way with 34 points. pic.twitter.com/AX2rOrqqr5 — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) March 15, 2026

Along with Miss Basketball, Kussow is also a two-time Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year. She will next play for the Minnesota Gophers.

When Arrowhead's Ron Reichle was asked if Kussow's No. 22 jersey would be retired in the future, he responded with playfulness:

"No, there's going to be another one wearing it next year," Reichle said. "You don't get to keep it. The next kid who puts that on is going to be like, oh, yeah, sure. That first basket they make, I only got 2768 to go. Something like that."

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