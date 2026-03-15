Arrowhead defeats undefeated Tosa East in double overtime to win Division 1 championship

GREEN BAY, Wis. — It took two overtimes, but the Arrowhead Warriors got their revenge.

In a rematch of their regular-season overtime showdown, Arrowhead (28-2) defeated undefeated Wauwatosa East 80-74 in double overtime Saturday to win the WIAA Division 1 State Championship, handing the Red Raiders (29-1) their first loss of the season.

WATCH: A full recap of Saturday's WIAA Division 1 and Division 2 games

Arrowhead defeats undefeated Tosa East in double overtime in win Division 1 championship

"You got to win the one that matters. This was that one, and we were coming in knowing they're an amazing team having a great season, and if we wanted to win we had to come out strong and fight out the whole way," Warriors senior Libby Gilmore said.

Arrowhead appeared to have revenge in hand, leading by four with 10 seconds to play in regulation, but Tosa East's Ellie Deprey hit an And-1 three-pointer to send the game to overtime.

Sweet, sweet revenge for Arrowhead!



After losing to Tosa East in OT during the regular season, they hand the Red Raiders their first loss of the year in the Division 1 State Championship with an 80-74 victory in double OT.



Natalie Kussow led the way with 34 points. pic.twitter.com/AX2rOrqqr5 — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) March 15, 2026

From there, it was Natalie Kussow who took over. The senior Minnesota commit scored 7 of her 34 points in double overtime to seal the win for Arrowhead. Kussow also finished with 10 rebounds and 6 assists. Gilmore added 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Warriors.

Wauwatosa East's Maika Litza led the Red Raiders with 26 points. Litza is headed to DePaul to continue her basketball career.

The game was not without its swings. Wauwatosa East went on a 15-2 run in the first half to lead by as much as 12, and added another 7-0 run in the second half to go back up by 8. However, Arrowhead always had an answer, going on a 9-0 run as Kussow retook the lead for the Warriors with a three-pointer with under seven minutes to play.

"It feels great, but you know, we can't do it without a team, and I had an amazing team with me, and everyone had a big role in the whole game this whole weekend and throughout the whole season. I think it's just great to say that we came out and we were able to win our last game," Kussow said.

Ashley Washburn, TMJ4 Sports Arrowhead beats undefeated Wauwatosa East 80-74 in double OT to win the WIAA Division 1 championship behind Natalie Kussow's 34 points.

The victory is Arrowhead's fourth state title overall. The Warriors also made their 13th WIAA State Tournament appearance, tied for second in WIAA history.

For Wauwatosa East, the loss ends a remarkable run. The Red Raiders were undefeated before the championship game and were making their fifth trip to the state tournament and their third consecutive appearance. The program was elevated to Division 1 this year by the WIAA's Tournament Performance Factor after winning the Division 2 championship last year in a triple-overtime thriller against Edgewood.

Kussow, who also won WBCA Miss Basketball this weekend and has more than 2,700 career points, is headed to Minnesota to play for the Gophers.

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