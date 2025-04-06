Antetokounmpo's 2nd straight triple-double lifts Bucks over Heat in OT, 121-115

MIAMI (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 36 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists, Kevin Porter Jr. had 24 points off the bench, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Miami Heat 121-115 in overtime Saturday night.

Porter had 12 rebounds, eight assists, and a layup with 11 seconds left in overtime for a 119-115 lead.

Bam Adebayo had 31 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists for Miami, which got a season-high 24 from Alec Burks and 20 from Davion Mitchell.

The Bucks (43-34) clinched a playoff berth earlier Saturday when New York beat Atlanta, then moved past Detroit — which lost to Memphis — into the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference.

Miami (35-43) fell a half-game behind Chicago in the race for No. 9 in the East. The Heat are 1 1/2 games behind No. 8 Atlanta and three games behind No. 7 Orlando.

The Heat played without Tyler Herro (right thigh), Andrew Wiggins (right hamstring), and Kevin Love (personal reasons).

Takeaways

Bucks: Antetokounmpo gifted Bucks coach Doc Rivers the game ball from his 35-point, 17-rebound, 20-assist game against Philadelphia on Thursday — a reward for Rivers passing Phil Jackson for No. 7 on the all-time wins list. “He doesn't know he's getting the ball back,” Rivers said.

Heat: Miami coach Erik Spoelstra raved about managing general partner Micky Arison's selection into the Basketball Hall of Fame. “He’s been a blessing to South Florida sports,” Spoelstra said. “We’ve been able to put basketball on the map in South Florida in previously what was a football city."

Key moment

Porter Jr.'s layup was immediately followed by a Heat turnover, and that was it.

Key stat

The Heat never trailed by more than eight on Thursday against Memphis and their biggest deficit Saturday was seven points. They went 0-2 in those games.

Up next

The Bucks visit New Orleans on Sunday. The Heat host Philadelphia on Monday.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error