Antetokounmpo triple double helps Bucks beat Wizards 125-119

Nick Wass/AP
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) goes to the basket past Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Posted at 9:18 PM, Mar 13, 2021
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds for his sixth triple-double of the season to help the Milwaukee Bucks to a 125-119 victory over the short-handed Washington Wizards.

Jrue Holiday added 10 of his 18 points during the fourth quarter for the third-place Bucks, who have won eight of nine as they chase Philadelphia and Brooklyn atop the Eastern Conference standings.

Russell Westbrook scored 42 points — including 15 of Washington’s last 18 — and added 10 rebounds and 12 assists while posting his NBA-leading 11th triple-double.

