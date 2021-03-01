Menu

Antetokounmpo, Bucks rally late to to beat Clippers 105-100 for 5th straight win

Morry Gash/AP
LA Clippers' Serge Ibaka tries to shoot between Milwaukee Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo and Brook Lopez during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 6:20 PM, Feb 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-28 19:20:22-05

(AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 36 points and sparked closing 9-0 run to help the Milwaukee Bucks rally to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 105-100 on Sunday for their fifth consecutive victory.

The Bucks won for the first time in 11 games this season when trailing after three quarters. Kawhi Leonard’s potential tying 3-point attempt bounced off the front rim with about four seconds left.

Khris Middleton got the rebound and sealed it with two free throws with 2.1 seconds remaining.

Antetokounmpo has scored at least 35 points in four straight games. He’s the first Bucks player to do that since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar from Jan. 6-14, 1973. Leonard scored 25 points.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
