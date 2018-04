Alabama high schools to implement instant replay

The Alabama High School Athletic Association announced they will be implementing instant replay into high school football in 2018.

They are the first state to implement instant replay.

Each team will get two reviews per game and at their press conference today, the AHSAA said they expect reviews to add 10 to 20 minutes to high school football games, per WSFA.com's Stephen Gunter.

"It's an experiment,"Mark Jones, the AHSAA's Director of Officials told AL.com. "We'll find things we may need to tweak or do better."

However, according to seccountry.com, the rule will not be mandatory and will most likely only be used by larger schools in wealthier areas who have the money to purchase the necessary equipment.

Per AL.com, reviewable plays will be wether a player made a catch, wether a play was a fumble, or if a player stepped out of bounds or crossed the goal line.

Penalties will not be reviewable.

"The purpose of instant replay is to aid the officials in getting it right," AHSAA Executive Director Steve Savarese told AL.com.