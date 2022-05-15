Watch
Sports

Actions

Aguilar, Soler, Anderson homer in Marlins' win over Brewers

Jesus Aguilar, Victor Caratini
Lynne Sladky/AP
Miami Marlins' Jesus Aguilar, left, watches his solo home run next to Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Jesus Aguilar, Victor Caratini
Posted at 10:42 PM, May 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-14 23:42:11-04

Jesús Aguilar, Jorge Soler and Brian Anderson homered, and the Miami Marlins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-3. Miami starter Trevor Rogers pitched 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball.

Rogers allowed five hits, struck out eight and hit a batter. A day after leaving early because of stomach discomfort, Avisaíl García singled twice for the Marlins, who snapped a five-game home skid.

Solo homers from Aguilar and Soler and Anderson’s two-run shot against Milwaukee starter Eric Lauer in the fourth helped the Marlins erase a 1-0 deficit.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

bee.png

Local News

Watch the MPS Spelling Bee Finals this weekend on TMJ4.com