Against all odds: Langston Wilson's inspiring journey to basketball success

The journey for UW-Milwaukee Panthers guard Langston Wilson to where he is now wasn't easy by anyone's standards. The fact that he's even playing basketball is amazing.

"At first, it was kind of hard," Langston says. "Especially for my freshman and sophomore years. But I guess it helped me develop leadership skills and my personality skills. It helped me develop who I was outside of basketball."

Langston was forced to sit on the sidelines for his entire high school career when he was diagnosed with a serious heart condition. But after high school, he was re-diagnosed and given the green light to play.

"After that, I walked on at Georgia Highlands Community College in Rome, Georgia," Langston beams. "By the second or third week, I was on scholarship, and I kind of took it from there."

After just one season with the Chargers, Langston was the second-ranked junior college player in the country. He had over 50 offers from big-time schools like Kansas. He committed to Alabama before switching to Washington.

"Going from a junior college to a power five program is a lot," Langston explains. "So many great players, so much NBA talent, the game was so fast."

Langston spent two years with the Huskies. After he graduated with his degree because he promised his mom, he wanted more basketball somewhere else.

"My teammate here, Dominic Ham, called me," Langston laughs. "He told me that I should take a visit to Milwaukee. He probably texted me three to four times a day, and he was calling me. And then I finally said, I'll take a visit."

