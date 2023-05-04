Admirals, Predators agree to two-year agreement extension

MILWAUKEE — "Not only are they good players, but they're good individuals," Admirals President Jon Greenberg says. "They're good human beings."

And with that? The Milwaukee Admirals announced a two-year extension of their agreement with the Nashville Predators of the NHL.

"We used to call it the Nashville way, but really starts in Milwaukee. So it's a Milwaukee Nashville type of way," incoming Predators GM Barry Trotz says.

Over the 24-year partnership between the Admirals and the Predators, 172 players that have played here in Milwaukee have gotten the call-up to Nashville. It's a development program that works.

"We're looking for serial winners," Trotz says. "I had good success in the minors when I was in the minors., and our teams won. And lo and behold, how do teams win in the minors? They go up to the NHL and they expect to be in the playoffs. They expect to go deep. They expect to do that so to me it's a cultural thing."

"It's just a really solid, strong relationship that is successful and it's a model that I think other teams wish that they had, having this type of stability and this type of success," Greenberg says.

And now for the Admirals, it's playoff time as they try to bring home a Calder Cup.

TMJ4's Lance Allan asks, "You chose to start on the road. You did what you had to do which is split. But it does put a little pressure on you, to perform on the home ice as well right?"

"It certainly does. Yeah, yeah. Our job now is to win two games here this week," Greenberg says.

Lance Allan asks, "And nobody's crowning anybody anything at this point, but how good do you feel and how strong do you feel, with this team?"

"I feel really confident with this group," Greenberg says. "But you know, I think the Boston Bruins felt very confident too after a steamroller of a regular season so, you still have to go out and play."

