GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has met the NFL/NFLPA return-to-play protocols and will start Sunday against the Seahawks.

Rodgers missed last week's game against the Kansas City Chiefs after testing positive for COVID-19. The Packers lost 13-7 to the Chiefs in his absence last week.

Kickoff for Sunday's game against Seattle is set for 3:25 p.m. at Lambeau Field.

