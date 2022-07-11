Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin skies following summer showers [PHOTOS]

Scattered rain and thundershowers moved across Southeast Wisconsin on Monday. Some storms contained brief heavy rain and lightning. Following the rain, skies were beautiful!

291710742_1986003101789986_3099997760632022680_n.jpg Sheboygan County sunset.Photo by: Rachael Wilson 290686184_574969554279015_3766384304913306733_n (1).jpg CudahyPhoto by: Stevie White 291131847_2333784290111920_6995466372722327605_n.jpg CudahyPhoto by: Stevie White 290909422_3437159306601010_1377785098057203872_n.jpg Photo by: Hibbard Kyle 292700234_396495469124303_5309695403598818359_n.jpg EaglePhoto by: Mary Olson 292627622_753198545721157_3483326332458612656_n.jpg EaglePhoto by: Mary Olson 292467734_1082343632370630_1396447990818278129_n.jpg EaglePhoto by: Mary Olson 291978868_5654925321205899_6407875681420476841_n.jpg Oak CreekPhoto by: Jan Marie 293060664_538888567922059_6580878815060190363_n.jpg Photo by: Bethany Olson 291608712_531886035302492_2040627859603178981_n.jpg Photo by: Stephy Posbrig 291792822_1486495915157118_8745714789850308861_n.jpg Photo by: Debra Queen-Stremke

