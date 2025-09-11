Your Next Meal in 5 Ingredients in 8 minutes

Chef Feker joins us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to share a flavorful, all-local-ingredient dish that takes less than 10 minutes to make.

When it comes to fast meals, this lemon caper chicken is a fast and easy meal that makes a perfect dinner.

5-in-5 Lemon Caper Chicken (Campania Style)

Serves: 2

Ingredients

Five Ingredients:



-2 six-oz chicken breasts, pounded very thin

1 Tbsp capers in brine chopped

Zest & Juice of 1 fresh lemon

¼ cup of white wine

2 Tbsp fresh parsley, chopped

Pantry staples:



1 clove of garlic chopped fine

2 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil

sea salt and white pepper to taste

¼ cup flour, for dredging

¼ cup chicken broth

Directions

Place chicken breasts in a ziploc bag, pound until very thin. “The thinner the chicken, the faster it cooks and pounding breaks down the connective fibers, so it’s not only quicker but also more tender.” Season with salt and white pepper, then dredge lightly in flour. Heat olive oil in a wide skillet. Sear chicken 1 minute per side until golden. Remove, set aside and tent to maintain temp. Add capers with brine & garlic to the same pan, let them sizzle for 20 seconds to release flavor. Increase heat to medium high deglaze immediately with lemon juice, white wine and chicken broth, scraping up the fond. Return chicken & add the parsley to the skillet, spoon sauce over, and simmer for 1 minute until the sauce lightly thickens and coats the chicken. Plate chicken, spoon sauce with capers over the top, and garnish with a little extra parsley. I am serving this dish with potatoes cooked in chunky tomatoes like they do in Naples.

For more about Chef Feker, visit C.H.E.F. Foundation