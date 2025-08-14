Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Your Next Book Club Recommendations From the What's Brewing Book Club

Boswell Books
Daniel Goldin joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to share some book club recommendations for this month's theme, "books in translation."

The Vegetarian by Han Kang, is a three-part novel about a woman who has gone vegetarian. But, there's a catch: there are some horror elements similar to the film Parasite and the show Squid Game.

The Abyss by Pilar Quintana, is set in Cali, Colombia, from the perspective of a young girl who glimpses into her family's troubles. This book was a finalist for the National Book Award in the translated fiction category.

When the Cranes Fly South by Lisa Ridzén, follows a man looking back at his life and struggling with the complications of the present. This book is the #1 Indie Next Pick book for August!

