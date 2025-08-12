Historic Milwaukee was founded in 1974 and is dedicated to increasing awareness of and commitment to Milwaukee’s architecture, history, and the built environment. They help to educate locals and residents about the City through residential neighborhood tours, walking tours, and Doors Open Milwaukee.

Doors Open Milwaukee is celebrating its 15th anniversary in 2025. Doors Open is a city-wide open house event that will take place on Sept 27 and 28. This event is your key to the city and gives you the opportunity to tour so many locations you may drive by and have never had a chance to explore.

For more information, visit Historic Milwaukee.