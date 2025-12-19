Your Guide for the Marcus Movie Club

Angela Smetana, Director of Media at Marcus Theatres, joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to give you everything you need to know about the Marcus Movie Club.

The Marcus Movie Club includes:

- Free Movie Every Month

- FREE Marcus Mystery Movie Monday

- Exclusive Access

- Affordable Pricing: $110 for the year or $9.99 per month for no long-term commitment

- Rollover Credits: Unused movie credits carry over, so you don’t lose any value. You can save credits and take a friend or see a new release next month.

- MMC members get Discounted Tickets for Family & Friends: Purchase the tickets online, in-app, or at the box office, and your additional tickets will be $9.99 each.

- New members will get $30 in concessions or food and beverage

- 20% off concessions every day

Visit Marcus Theatres to learn more or join today! Check out where Steph is headed to next!