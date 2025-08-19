Young Minds, Bright Futures!

Vibez Creative Arts Space is collaborating with Lead2Change, Inc. for a free event where little artists can unleash their creativity through paint and special crafts. This in-person event is perfect for kids, ages 4-10, who love to express themselves through art. Kids can express their creativity with the help of Lead2Change students.

Lead2Change is a premier career-readiness organization that prepares, empowers, and strengthens Milwaukee’s future talent pipeline. With a robust curriculum, immersive summer program, and networking opportunities, Lead2Change cultivates leaders ready to succeed in college, their careers, and their community. Since 2011, Lead2Change has served more than 1,000 young people.

If any high school students going into their junior or senior year are interested in participating, head to Lead2Change and select “interested student”. Fill out your information, and they will send you the application as soon as it goes live!