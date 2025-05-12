You can Dine with Purpose Today!

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Reaching for Rainbows “Pursuit of Excellence” which awarded high school students from Kenosha and Racine scholarships. The Mahone Foundation’s mission provides educational opportunities for economically and academically deserving youth while supporting healthy lifestyle initiatives in the community! They have awarded over 400 scholarships to deserving young people.

To celebrate this milestone, the foundation is launching a 25-day fundraiser series with local restaurants where you can dine and donate to the foundation. From May 12th through June 15th, one restaurant per day to highlight this organization’s quarter-century of impact in our community.

To follow along and donate to the cause visit:

mahonefund.org

www.facebook.com/MaryLouArthurFMahoneFoundation