Yoga Time in a Historic Ballroom

Historic Milwaukee is dedicated to teaching Milwaukee's architecture, history, and to spread awareness to the restoration of our older buildings to preserve them for years to come. Historic Milwaukee will be hosting a yoga session in the historic ballroom at the Best Place, once part of the legendary Pabst Brewery Complex that made Milwaukee a brewing capital in the late 19th century. Its beautifully restored spaces now preserve the legacy of Milwaukee’s brewing heritage and a great place to do some yoga.

Come practice some yoga on April 9th, visits Historicmilwaukee.org for more information!