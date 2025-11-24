Wrapping Up What’s Brewing Menomonee Falls with More Small Businesses!

Steph Brown is out and about in Menomonee Falls' historic downtown, meeting up with Michelee Frie for some advice on where you should shop leading into the holiday season and Small Business Saturday!
Here are some highlights from Steph's day:
- Just Kiln' Time
N88W16683 Appleton Ave, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
- The Mill Building
N88W16447 Main St, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
- Peace Yoga Studio
N89W16800 Appleton Ave, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
- Epilogue books
N88W16739 Main St, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
- Hot House Tavern
N88W16631 Appleton Ave, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
- Fiddleheads Coffee
N88W16621, 1893 Appleton Ave, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051