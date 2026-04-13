World's First Black Woman-Owned Sawmill

It’s not something you might expect to see in the heart of Milwaukee. But near the corner of 1st and Burleigh, you’ll find a miniature lumber yard, with a workshop to match. But don’t let the small size fool you – She Slangs Wood is making a big difference in the community.

“I’m known as one of the first black women in the world to own a saw mill, so you might see me outside cranking with the saw, which is unusual on First and Burleigh, you don’t usually see someone cranking with a saw,” says founder and lead carpenter Tonda Thompson.

Tonda got started in woodworking during the pandemic when her son broke her coffee table. Building a replacement on her own set her down a path to selling plenty more tables and building a business. Now, she’s teaching classes, taking on student interns, and changing the face of the Harambee neighborhood.

“It’s cool that people see this place as something as great as it is,” Tonda says. “I see it as that too, but I feel like I’m just me just trying to make a difference. But people see it as something more than that.”

You can learn more about Tonda’s mission and sign up for her classes online: https://www.sheslangswood.com/

