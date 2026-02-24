Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ShowsWhat's Brewing Wisconsin

Actions

Women, Wine & History: A Collaboration Rooted in Milwaukee’s Story

Historic Milwaukee
Women, Wine & History: A Collaboration Rooted in Milwaukee’s Story
Posted
and last updated

Historic Milwaukee, founded in 1974, has long been dedicated to sharing the city’s rich architectural and cultural history through walking tours, neighborhood tours, and the beloved Doors Open Milwaukee. Milwaukee Wine Academy, founded by Tim Cole and Dr. Jeffrey Coleman, brings accessible, inclusive wine education to learners of all levels.

Together, the organizations will host Women, Wine & History on March 21, an evening that pairs curated wines with remarkable stories of Milwaukee women who shaped the city. Held at ThriveOn King, the former Schuster Gimbles department store turned community hub, this event blends storytelling, guided tastings, and celebration of local history.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo