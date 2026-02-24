Women, Wine & History: A Collaboration Rooted in Milwaukee’s Story

Historic Milwaukee, founded in 1974, has long been dedicated to sharing the city’s rich architectural and cultural history through walking tours, neighborhood tours, and the beloved Doors Open Milwaukee. Milwaukee Wine Academy, founded by Tim Cole and Dr. Jeffrey Coleman, brings accessible, inclusive wine education to learners of all levels.

Together, the organizations will host Women, Wine & History on March 21, an evening that pairs curated wines with remarkable stories of Milwaukee women who shaped the city. Held at ThriveOn King, the former Schuster Gimbles department store turned community hub, this event blends storytelling, guided tastings, and celebration of local history.