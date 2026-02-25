Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Wisconsin's Sticky Sweet History
The Wehr Nature Center is hosting its 46th annual Maple Sugar Days, to share the history of Wisconsin's state tree, the sugar maple. This event includes an educational hike followed with a treat and more free roaming activities. Learn how tapping trees became a sacred tradition enjoyed across the country today.

