Wisconsin's Sticky Sweet History

The Wehr Nature Center is hosting its 46th annual Maple Sugar Days, to share the history of Wisconsin's state tree, the sugar maple. This event includes an educational hike followed with a treat and more free roaming activities. Learn how tapping trees became a sacred tradition enjoyed across the country today.
