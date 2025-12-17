Wisconsin's Iconic Christmas Food Traditions

Co-founder and Editor at Milwaukee Record, Matt Wild, joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss Wisconsin's Christmas food traditions.

With one week until Christmas Eve, it's time to talk about the funny and fun traditions of Wisconsin's holiday food scene. Is it even a party without a "snack table," loaded with sausage, cheese, chips, taco dips, and drinks? Or trying some raw beef sandwiches, or even sloppy joes for a Christmas Eve meal?

Tune in to hear what Matt Wild has to say about these food traditions!

For more information about Milwaukee's culture, events, and happenings, visit Milwaukee Record