Wisconsin Frogs and Toads Need Us!

The Frog and Toad survey is a citizen-based monitoring program coordinated by the WI DNR.

Surveys are conducted annually to determine the status, distribution and long-term population trends of Wisconsin’s 12 frog/toad species.

Started in 1981 in response to known and suspected declines in several WI species, with statewide surveys beginning in 1984. It is one of the longest running amphibian monitoring projects in North America.

Volunteers are assigned to a route that includes 10 locations to monitor. They visit the sites during 3 specific timeframes per year targeting the mating windows of Wisconsin’s 12 frog and toad species. Volunteers will drive to each location, listen for 5 minutes and log what they hear. Data gathered includes weather conditions, species, and density of calls.

Phenology Surveys also need volunteers that will help monitor the first calls of the year for an individual location. Those surveys include the same data but are conducted once or twice a week throughout the frog mating season

For more information visit the Wisconsin Frog and Toad Survey website at:

https://wiatri.net/inventory/Frogtoadsurvey/

Or email: WFTS@wisconsin.gov to sign up.