Winter Tour Season Begins with "Skywaukee"

Julia Griffith from Historic Milwaukee joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss a weather-friendly tour above the streets of "Skywaukee."

Historic Milwaukee was founded in 1974 and is dedicated to increasing awareness of and commitment to Milwaukee’s architecture, history, and the built environment.

Milwaukee has nearly 2 miles of skywalks, connecting residential, commercial, and office buildings in the downtown area. On this tour, you'll view the city from new perspectives, looking up and down the dense streets and the river.

The winter tours begin on November 6, with Skywaukee and Hop tours. For more information, visit Historic Milwaukee