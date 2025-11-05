Winter‑Ready Plumbing, The Viking Way

Viking Plumbing President, Matthew Littau, joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to show how to prevent frozen pipes, protecting your water heater from the cold weather ahead.

Four biggest winter risks include:

- Frozen pipes in attics, exterior walls, and unheated basements — bursts are expensive.

- Outdoor spigots left charged with water — they freeze and split.

- Water heaters work overtime with colder incoming water.

- Sump pump discharge lines can freeze; outages can leave you unprotected.

Tune in to learn how to protect both your water and your comfort this winter. Viking Plumbing has launched its "Winter Readiness Visit" to check your home's plumbing, and will handle simple fixes on the spot when possible.

