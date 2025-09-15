Wiener Dogs and Good Deeds!

Sandi Dhein, a Dheinsville Dachshund Dash Organizer, and Joe Poczkalski from the Washington County Humane Society join us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to share the incredible Dheinsville Dachshund Dash event.

The Germantown Historical Society's annual Oktoberfest (31 years consecutive) has been the host of the Dheinsville Dachshund Dash for the past 17 years. The funds raised from the Dash go to the Washington County Humane Society, which also holds raffle basket drawings at the Dash.

The Dheinsville Dachshund Dash:

Saturday, September 27

Registration/Check In: 12 pm - 2 pm

Races: 3 pm - 4 pm

To learn more or preregister for the Dachshund Dash, visit Germantown Oktoberfest