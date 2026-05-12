Why So Many Graduates Accidentally Take the Wrong First Job

Choosing a first job after graduation can feel overwhelming, and many graduates end up in roles that don’t align with their long-term goals. Game Plan Strategies helps athletes and high performers avoid that misstep by focusing on purposeful career planning from the start.

Game Plan Strategies is a personalized career and branding firm dedicated to helping athletes and high performers transition with purpose. Through tailored coaching, brand development, and strategic planning, we equip individuals to build meaningful careers and make a lasting impact on and off the field.

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