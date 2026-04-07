Why Financial Literacy Is Becoming a Must‑Have in Schools

April is Financial Literacy Month, and new data from Intuit shows parents want schools to play a bigger role in teaching kids about money. In fact, 90% of parents say students need more financial education beyond the lessons learned at home. Rising costs and economic uncertainty are pushing families to start those conversations earlier—both around the kitchen table and in the classroom.

Intuit’s VP of Education and Corporate Responsibility, Dave Zasada, is available to discuss how programs like Intuit for Education are helping schools prepare students for real‑world financial decisions with free, classroom‑ready tools.

Learn more: https://www.intuit.com/intuit-for-education