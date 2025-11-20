Where You Can Give Back This Holiday Season

Carole Nicksin joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss Milwaukee Magazine's Give Back issue.

The United Way —many volunteering options, including a diaper bank and its Techquity program, which provides digital resources to people with technology needs

Kathy’s House—provides low-cost and no-cost housing for patients and their families who have to travel more than 50 miles for medical care in Milwaukee

MATC—donations help fund scholarships for students in need

Serenity Inns —helps men overcome addiction through compassionate treatment and supportive housing. Need donations to help pay for its new residential treatment center

The Nature Conservancy —has many projects locally and globally. For instance, they’ve been planting trees in our area to address urban heat islands—where concrete and asphalt add to already rising temperatures

Watch to find out more about each organization from Carole.

For more information, visit Milwaukee Magazine