Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ShowsWhat's Brewing Wisconsin

Actions

Where Shiny Rides and Good Times Line the Street

SLLB Optimist Club
Where Shiny Rides and Good Times Line the Street
Posted

LeAnne Pomeroy joins us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to discuss this custom/antique car show lining Hampton Ave in Butler!

The Hot Rods on Hampton Car Show is going on its 13th year, and it's the 6th year the SLLB Club has helped the event. If you’ve registered your car, be sure to get there when the lineup starts at 6 am.

Get ready for a day of fun, family, food, and raffles! The proceeds go to the Sussex Hamilton School District, supporting student activities and scholarships.

Hot Rods on Hamilton:
Car line up: 6 am
Public opening: 9 am - 3 pm
Saturday, September 7, 2025

For more information, visit Facebook or contact HotRodsOnHamptonButler@gmail.com

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo