Where Shiny Rides and Good Times Line the Street

LeAnne Pomeroy joins us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to discuss this custom/antique car show lining Hampton Ave in Butler!

The Hot Rods on Hampton Car Show is going on its 13th year, and it's the 6th year the SLLB Club has helped the event. If you’ve registered your car, be sure to get there when the lineup starts at 6 am.

Get ready for a day of fun, family, food, and raffles! The proceeds go to the Sussex Hamilton School District, supporting student activities and scholarships.

Hot Rods on Hamilton:

Car line up: 6 am

Public opening: 9 am - 3 pm

Saturday, September 7, 2025

For more information, visit Facebook or contact HotRodsOnHamptonButler@gmail.com