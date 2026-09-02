When Should Your Car Be Serviced?

You and your neighbor might drive the exact same car, but need service at different times. Our friends at Van Horn Honda of Glendale explain how your driving style, habits and mileage can help determine when to bring your car in.

If you mention TMJ4, you can get 15% off of your service bill! Call 414-352-6100 or visit them online to schedule your service appointment.

15% can be applied to any service bill up to $500. Price does not include tax and shop supplies, where applicable. Mention TMJ4 upon arrival. Not valid with other coupons or advertised specials. No cash value. Excludes tire purchases. Valid at Van Horn Honda of Glendale only. See dealer for details.

