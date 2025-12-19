What's Brewing at Marcus Theatres: The Marcus Experience

Rob Novak, Senior VP of Food and Beverage at Marcus Theatres, joins us at Marcus North Shore to share how you can create unforgettable memories at their sports bars.

Making the movies an event isn't exclusive to those watching films; you can partake in specials for big game nights while enjoying some of the best bar food. You do not need a ticket to make great memories at Marcus Theatres sports bars.

You can enjoy specialty cocktails, movie-themed food, and more traditional bar food, and make it an event! See where Steph has an immersive movie experience!