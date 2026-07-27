We've Got the Keys to Car Maintenance

Get your car checked out before you go on a road trip! We have a car expert explaining all that can go wrong without a car check-up thanks to Van Horn Honda.

Here's your checklist for what to review before you're on the go:

- Tires

- AC Check

- Fluids/oil

- Brakes

- Battery

- Wipers and lights

- Summer Storm Driving: touch on tread, wipers, headlights, and maybe even hydroplaning/driving styles.

If you'd rather leave it to the experts, schedule a pre-trip multi-point inspection at Van Horn Honda and drive with added peace of mind. Find your nearest shop at Auto Service, Oil Change & Service Locations