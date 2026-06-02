Watch Art Come to Life at With A One-of-a-Kind Weekend in Wauwatosa

Brought to you by Discover Wauwatosa, ART 64 returns June 5-6 to the Village of Wauwatosa for a one-of-a-kind live art showdown. Hosted near Café Hollander (7677 W. State St.), this Midwest favorite features 64 artists competing head-to-head in a bracket-style painting competition for a $20,000 prize.

From live painting battles and crowd participation in voting, to a full weekend of family-friendly fun with food, beverages, and entertainment. Plus, learn what happens to the artwork once the competition wraps up and how artists earn their spot in the bracket.

Get details and updates: https://www.art64tosa.com/

Head to the Village of Wauwatosa June 7–8 to experience ART 64!